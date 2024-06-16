Taylor Swift thanked fans for attending her series of shows in Liverpool following her playing the last Anfield Stadium date.

The American hit singer, 34, who regularly breaks records, played the 100th show of her Eras Tour at Liverpool on Thursday, the first of three back-to-back shows.

Swift says she broke the stadium’s attendance record.

The previous record was 61,905 fans for an FA Cup fourth round tie back in 1952.

It was reported that there were at least 62,000 Swifties inside the ground for the first gig.

“So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!,” she wrote on Instagram.

Swifties broke the overall attendance record for Anfield. Credit: PA Images

“We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it).

“I want say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage.

“I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day.

“All three Liverpool crowds were so expressive and generous and endlessly fun.

“Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!) AND thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour. It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you.”

Swift is set to play in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Tuesday before heading to London’s Wembley Stadium from Friday to Sunday.

The tour, which is set to return to London in August to end the UK and European leg of the tour, is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.

Her last Eras Tour show is set to be on December 8 in Vancouver and became the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark last year according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted