Tony Newton sets off on his mammoth 460 mile cycle

A fundraiser has celebrated his 90th birthday - by setting off on a 460 mile bike ride for a charity close to his heart.

Tony Newton, from Chorley in Lancashire, will undertake the mammoth challenge, cycling up the West Coast, through Scotland and onto the Isle of Skye.

He hopes to complete the cycle within 10 days, raising funds for Inspire, Chorley Youth Zone.

He says he has kept fit for years by getting on his bike and cycling, and he has no plans on stopping.

"It's another quiet world, you are out there in the open air and it keeps you fit," he said.

"That's why I'm standing here at 90, it is largely due to cycling."

The cycling challenge has been called 'Tony's Tremendous Skye or Bust Trip' and coincides with his 90th Birthday.

He will go from Heskin in Lancashire all the way up to the Isle of Skye, finishing at the Kyle of Lochlash.

He will be joined by various family members along the way, with the hope of raising £7,500 for St. James's Place Charitable Foundation.

Janine Blythe, Chief Executive at Inspire Chorley Youth Zone, and says the charity is blown away by the challenge Tony is taking on.

"When you get a 90 year old bloke cycling up to Scotland just to raise money for young people in his town to get the support that they need, it just doesn't get much better than that," she said.

The charity's mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for young people to "learn, develop, grow, have fun and get the support they need".

St James’ Place Charitable Foundation will be matching all funds raised for Inspire and donating the equivalent amount to a range of their chosen charities.

This means that for every £1 donated, £2 will reach charitable causes.