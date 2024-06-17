A fraudster who fled 2,000 miles after being convicted of selling pirate boxes giving illegal access to Sky TV, BT Sports and Virgin has finally been jailed.

Michael Hornung, then 38, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in June 2022 for selling unauthorised decoders, selling articles for use in fraud and advertising unauthorised decoders for sale.

But he failed to show up to be sentenced, and Minshull Street Crown Court heard he had fled to Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus, which has no extradition treaty with the UK.

Hornung, formerly of of Hyde, Tameside, is estimated to to have sold around 2,700 set top boxes between January 2014 and January 2017.

He supplied equipment that allowed customers to access 'premium' subscription TV, including pay-per-view events such as boxing, without paying for it, through an account called ‘NoHatsNoTrainers’ which advertised the devices for sale on a website called CS-world.

The operation is estimated to have made around £350,000, with an estimated loss of around £2m to the media companies.

After two years on the run, f ollowing an operation by the National Crime Agency and the Federation Against Copyright Theft (F.A.C.T.) on 2 June, Hornung was arrested in Cyprus by Cypriot authorities and agreed to be extradited to the UK to serve his sentence.

FACT CEO, Kieron Sharp, said: "Hornung’s criminal business provided customers with the means to access premium TV without compensating broadcasters or those with intellectual property rights.

"This conviction underscores our commitment to tackling fraud and piracy at all levels and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

The extradition of Michael Hornung serves as a reminder that no one is beyond the reach of the law.

"FACT will be relentless in our pursuit of individuals who profit from illegal activities, regardless of where they seek refuge."

T om Dowdall, NCA deputy director international, said: "Hornung thought fleeing overseas would mean he would never have to face his crimes.

"However, the NCA's international network regularly shares intelligence and works closely with overseas partners to apprehend those on the run.

"After liaison with law enforcement officers in Cyprus, Hornung has been returned to the UK to serve his sentence."