Alan Hansen's former teammate says he hopes the Liverpool legend is on the road to 'a full recovery' after receiving a phone call where he 'sounded fabulous' from his hospital bed.

The former Liverpool and Scotland defender remains in hospital after being taken seriously ill on 9 June.

Giving an update on his condition, Graeme Souness says he had a conversation with Hansen and is hopeful his old colleague is now on the road to recovery.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous so I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery," former Liverpool manager Souness said.

S peaking on the talkSPORT breakfast show to host Jim White he added: "He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the Mickey out of me!

“I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet his wife and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number.

"I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was Big Al. I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’.

"So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and HE answered the phoned.

"He’s been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he’s back, and I hope I’m right.”

Graeme Souness (left), Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen with the Milk Cup trophy in 1983 after defeating Manchester United in extra time. Credit: PA Images

Souness is currently in Germany covering the ongoing European Championships but has remained in regular contract with Hansen's family.

Making the announcement about his health, Liverpool said they were supporting the family of the 69-year-old, who retired from the sport in 1991 following an injury.

A statement released by the club on Sunday 9 June read: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

"We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Hansen joined Liverpool from Partick Thistle in 1977 and won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for the Anfield side.