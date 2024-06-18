Sue Johnston says it is "an honour" to be awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool

The actor is best known for her roles in Coronation Street, Brookside, and as Barbara Royle in the Royle Family.

Sue Johnston with the cast of The Royle family

Sue Johnston was born in Warrington and grew up in Liverpool.

Friends and family gathered with the actor to celebrate being given freedom of the city.

Sue said she was "Nervous, excited and a bit overwhelmed" at the accolade.

"What can you say about the city you grew up in and you love," she said.

" I have spent so much of my life here and so many important things have happened to me here and I just love it.

"I am a Liverpool supporter and have been all my life, so I just feel so proud that it is hard to put into words really"

Sue described what is so special about Liverpool.

"The people mainly," she said, "the architecture, the river, just everything that you grow up with that makes it Liverpool, going on the ferry to New Brighton.

"I feel like I'm back where I belong."

"I just want to say thank you to Liverpool, I love it and I feel so honoured," she added.

Fellow Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson received the Freedom of Liverpool in October 2014 and former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also awarded the accolade in 2022.

It is the latest accolade for Sue Johnston who received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth in 2009 for her services to drama and to to charity.