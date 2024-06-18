A huge cannabis farm with a street value of £5 million has been discovered in an empty building in Stockport town centre.

The electricity board contacted Greater Manchester Police about a possible grow inside a large unoccupied building on Lower Hillgate.

When police attended they found thousands of plants with a street value stretching into millions.

The area was subsequently assessed and made safe by professionals, while the dismantling and removal of the plants took place over the course of Friday 14 and Saturday 15 June.

In total, 3325 plants were recovered, with an estimated value of £5 million.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

More than 3,000 plants were discovered Credit: GMP

Inspector Amreek Singh, from GMP’s Stockport district, said: "This is a great find for our neighbourhood team who are committed to tackling the supply and distribution of illegal products throughout the town.

"Cannabis farms on this scale can be linked to serious and organised crime gangs, and the drugs they sell have a significant adverse impact on our communities.

"It drives violence and can lead to vulnerable people being exploited, as well as leading to numerous problems such as addiction and health issues.

"Our work has ensured that thousands of cannabis plants will not be hitting the streets."

