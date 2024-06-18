The stepdad of a teen missing in Tenerife has told of the moment police knocked on their door in the early hours to deliver the news - telling them to get on a plane immediately.

Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, travelled to the island with his friends Lucy and Brad to attend the NRG Tenerife Weekender musical festival - his first holiday abroad without his parents.

On a night out, the apprentice bricklayer met some new friends and decided to stay with them while Lucy and Brad went back to their apartment, on 16 June.

The next morning, at around 8:50am, Jay called Lucy saying he had missed a bus back but was going start an 11 hour walk back to their resort.

His mobile, which only had 1% left died, showing his last known location in "the middle of the mountains" near the village of Masca.

The picture was taken the night before Jay went missing. Credit: Family picture

Jay's mother, Debbie, received a knock on the door from Lancashire Police less than 24 hours after he went missing.

Debbie's partner of 11 years, Andy Watson, said: "It was about 2:30am in the early hours.

"When the police said: 'The best thing you can do is get yourself out there' we knew it was bad. This was his first holiday on his own. I'm just hoping he's gone to another party."

Jay's mum flew out to Tenerife from Manchester Airport at 7:05am, landing at around 11:35am.

Jay had begun an 11 hour walk back to his apartment when he went missing. Credit: LancsLive

Jay was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers. He was also believed to be carrying a black bag.

A huge search and rescue operation is now under way in the area where he was last seen.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."A Civil Guard [Spanish police] spokesperson said: "The Civil Guard are coordinating this operation because they’re responsible for investigations involving missing people."We’re acting as support to them and they’re the ones who are asking for more resources as and when they feel they’re needed.

"The Civil Guard is involved as well as firefighters and Civil Protection workers who have two drones."Yesterday a regional government helicopter was mobilised but today it’s a Civil Guard helicopter as well as the Greim mountain specialist team."The alert about this missing youngster was received at four minutes past 9am yesterday and the search began soon after and went on into the night."My understanding is this man has subsequently been formally reported as missing to the police."