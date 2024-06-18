Teams of volunteers are working round the clock to get a food bank back up and running after thieves broke in causing thousand of pounds worth of damage.

A brick was thrown through the window at Rainbow Surprise food bank in Crumpsall, Manchester, causing damage to the computer before thieves got away with cash and gift sets.

Charity chair Shakar Hussain says following the break in he has been joined by groups of volunteers to clean up and get the service working again.

Rainbow Surprise food bank at the Crumpsall community fair

Greater Manchester Police is investigating the incident, no arrests have yet been made.

Mr Hussain said: "I don't know if anyone will get caught for this, but we need to move on from it, sort the food bank out get it back open and start helping people again."

Around 500 people a week rely on the charity that has been going for 10 years.

Rainbow Surprise food bank is based in the basement of Crumpsall Community Hall and Mr Hussein says they will now need to invest in more security including CCTV cameras "which all cost a lot of money".

Mr Hussain discovered the break in and said he felt "numb and gobsmacked" when he saw glass all over the floor and the til smashed open.

Around £900 in cash was taken along with some gift sets that had been donated.

food bank til

"I feel sorry for them in a way," he said.

"I don't think it was a professional criminal I think it was someone who just needed some money for maybe their fix for the day.

"It may be someone who is into drugs or just saw the opportunity but if they needed help they just had to come to a place like us and we would have helped them anyway."

Mr Hussain is still counting the cost of the break in but says along with the cash and supplies taken, the damage to the computer and building will total about £5,000.

The charity offer a food bank and community fridge as well as events like exercise classes and school holiday clubs.

A local giving page has been set up for the 'rebuild after robbery' fund, with a target of £10,000 set.