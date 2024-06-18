Next season’s Premier League fixtures have been released and there are several big games featuring North West teams to look out for.

Familiar foes will lock horns again in the 2024-25 season, while other teams will renew rivalries.

Erik ten Hag is staying with Manchester United while Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot officially takes charge.

The first Manchester derby of the campaign will be at the Etihad Stadium. Credit: PA Images

Here are when the North West rivals will come face-to-face:

Manchester United v Manchester City

The first Manchester derby of the campaign will be at the Etihad Stadium and is listed for 14 December - although it will move to Sunday, 15 December, once United’s Europa League fixtures are confirmed.

City are due to head to Old Trafford on 5 April.

The Manchester derby is one of the most intense derbies in the world, with a rivalry dating back more than 100 years and stadiums less than five miles apart.

Champions City have dominated the league in recent years but United beat them in their most recent meeting, the FA Cup final in May, adding extra spice to their first game.

The last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before Everton move to their new stadium will be on 7 December. Credit: PA Images

Everton v Liverpool

The last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park before Everton’s move to their new home at Bramley Moore Dock is due to be played on 7 December, with the reverse fixture at Anfield a midweek match on 2 April.

Liverpool’s Premier League hopes effectively ended with defeat at Goodison Park in April 2024, and Toffees fans will be dreaming of a repeat against new manager Arne Slot’s men in December.

Manchester United will host Liverpool on 31 August. Credit: PA Images

Manchester United v Liverpool

Manchester United are due to host traditional rivals Liverpool just two weeks into the new season on 31 August, with the reverse fixture on 4 January.

The third round of the FA Cup takes place the following weekend, and there is no winter break this season.

What other matches are there to look out for?

Arsenal v Man City

The Gunners threatened to end City’s run of title domination last time out, falling just short at the end as Pep Guardiola’s men landed the trophy for a fourth successive season.

Both teams have top-class squads, so the contest on 21 September will be one to look forward to and provide an early measure of how their rivalry has developed.

Aston Villa v Man City

Villa will aim to compete with the best again, although Champions League football could test their Premier League credentials.

Unai Emery’s men were one of the sides to beat City in 2023-24 and will be hoping for the same four days before Christmas.

