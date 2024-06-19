Former Coronation Street actor Vicky Entwistle has shared a heart-breaking post on social media to help the search effort to track down a missing teenager in Tenerife.

19-year-old Jay Slater from Oswaldtwistle, from Lancashire, vanished on Monday after visiting the Spanish island to attend a music festival.

The actress, who famously played cobbles favourite Janice Battersby is a close friend of the family and wanted to use her platform to share details of Jay’s last sighting in the hope of bringing him safely home.

Sharing a missing poster online, Vicky wrote: "My God Mother’s Grandson has gone missing.

"His Mother has flown out 7pm. To join the police search.

"Hope to God they find him. Please pray for him."

Jay, was last seen "in the middle of mountains with nothing around" as he attempted to walk home to his holiday apartment.

He had travelled to attend the NRG Tenerife Weekender music festival with his friends - his first holiday abroad without his parents.

But he failed to return home after he went to stay with people he had met on the holiday after a night out.

Jay was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers.

Friend Lucy, says she last spoke to the apprentice bricklayer on the morning on 17 June, when he called to say he was trying to walk back to their apartment "in the middle of nowhere", after not being able to catch a bus.

He told her his phone battery was on 1%, that he needed a drink of water and "didn't know where he was", Lucy said.

His phone then died with his last location showing as being in "the middle of mountains with nothing around".

The location is in the Rural de Teno Park - or the National Park of Teno - which is popular with hikers, with Santiago del Teide the closest town.

Jay was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers.

He was also believed to be carrying a black bag.

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard in Tenerife said emergency crews are doing 'everything possible' to trace the teenager.

A police helicopter is being used over the mountainous area, which is popular with hikers, while firefighters and mountain rescuers are also involved in the search.

The Foreign Office is supporting his family.

Jay's mother flew out yesterday to help in the search for her son.

A huge search is now underway on the island to try and track down Jay.

Searches are set to continue near the village of Masca on Wednesday morning 19 June.