Two controlled explosions have been carried out after a suspicious package was found outside a property.

A cordon was put up after the discovery of what police referred to as "grenade-type devices" on Watling Street Road in Fulwood, Preston.The closure was in place from around 12.30pm on 18 June and the bomb squad was called out to attend to the incident.

Police said the cordon had been lifted shortly before 8pm and residents were allowed back to their homes.Lancashire Police said: "Around 12.25pm 18 June we attended an address following a report two suspicious objects, believed to be grenade-type devices, had been found close to an address.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called with properties evacuated and a cordon established."Following assessment, the EOD team carried out a successful controlled explosion of one of the objects at the scene, with a second object removed to a second location and a further controlled explosion taking place.

"The cordon has now been lifted with homeowners returning to their properties."We understand the impact this incident has had on residents and want to thank them for their patience and understanding while emergency services helped bring the matter to a safe conclusion.

"An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway."If you saw anything unusual, or have any information which may assist police, please call 101 quoting log 0556 of June 18."