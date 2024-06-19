Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot says the change hopefully isn't that big

Play Brightcove video

Arne Slot has given his first interview as the new Liverpool manager.

He says he is a huge admirer of former manager Jurgen Klopp and is excited for the new challenge ahead of him.

"He's done a tremendous job over here and I'm really happy with that as a fan but now as his successor he left Liverpool in the best possible way, a very good team, fans are very good as well so looking forward to it," he said.

Arne Slot Credit: PA

In a message to fans, Slot said: "There is a change but the change hopefully isn't that big, because we still have the same players, we still have the same fans – and if the both of them are going to do the same job, that will make my life a lot more easy!

"I'm expecting them to show up again in the upcoming season, and the same for the players. I will do everything within my interest and power to lead the team in the best possible way."

