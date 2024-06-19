The mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett has confronted Rishi Sunak over delays to introducing 'Martyn's Law', aimed at preventing other similar attacks.

Figen Murray left a message for the prime minister on a radio phone in show.

She's been campaigning for the law in her son's name after he and 21 other people were killed in the atrocity following an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

If passed it would enforce tougher security measures at public venues.

Just hours before he called the General Election, the prime minister told Figen Murray that he would bring in Martyn’s Law before the parliamentary summer break.

T he Conservative manifesto has also pledged to introduce the legislation to help protect against terror attacks.

But Ms Murray told Mr Sunak that “there has been nothing” since he promised her 18 months ago that he would “hurry up” and pass the law.

In a voice message played on an LBC Radio phone-in, she said: “You have put in your manifesto that Martyn’s Law is a priority.

“I don’t know what you mean by that because you promised me 18 months ago, in a phone call on what would have been Martyn’s 35th birthday, that you’re going to really hurry up with Martyn’s Law and you are very committed to it.

“There has been nothing since then. So what exactly do you mean by prioritising?

"Can you please put a number, a figure to it in terms of how many months that’s going to still be?”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed his commitment to the new law Credit: Jacob King/PA

The prime minister responded by stressing his commitment to enacting Martyn’s Law if the Tories defy opinion polls and hold on to power at the election.

He told the radio show: “If we’re re-elected, Parliament will re-form at the beginning of July and we’ll be able to introduce the legislation before summer recess.

“Before summer recess is what I told Figen and that will still be the case.”

He continued: “I can understand why Figen would like to have seen this done even quicker, but it is important that it works properly. And that takes time to get right.”

It is “reasonable” to take the time to ensure the law is effective because “it will impact thousands and thousands of businesses”, he added.

Ms Murray has previously said she felt “let down” and “misled” after Mr Sunak told her he would introduce the legislation before the summer break, then calling an election later that day, leading to Parliament being dissolved before Martyn’s Law could be enacted.

It would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans in place against terror attacks.

Labour has said it will introduce Martyn’s Law as a “priority” if elected.

