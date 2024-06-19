Play Brightcove video

Dozens have joined in the search for Jay Slater, focusing on the spot his mobile phone was last active

Spanish Police looking for missing teenager Jay Slater have widened their existing search - moving teams to the opposite side of Tenerife.

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtiwstle went missing after telling a friend he "didn't know where he was" and needed water.

Jay was last seen "in the middle of mountains with nothing around" as he attempted to walk home to his holiday apartment.

Police had been searching the mountainous area, with his mother, Debbie Duncan saying the search for her son has been “horrendous”.

Ms Duncan flew to Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on Tuesday morning to search for him.

The apprentice bricklayer had travelled to attend the NRG Tenerife Weekender music festival with his friends - his first holiday abroad without his parents.

Ms Duncan said she feared her son had “been taken against his will”.

“It’s just traumatic and it doesn’t feel real," she said. "It’s just awful, it’s horrendous.

“I think he’s been taken against his will with what’s been said, but it’s in the hands of the police.”

Local authorities launched a major search in the Rural de Teno Park - or the National Park of Teno - which is popular with hikers, with Santiago del Teide the closest town.

But now police have confirmed that efforts have been widened to focus on the south of the island - the tourist resorts of Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas, close to where Jay was staying.

Mountain rescue teams, emergency services, drones and sniffer dogs had been searching since Monday.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: "The search operation has moved to the south of the island. The search areas are Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas."

Jay failed to return home after he went to stay with people he had met on the holiday after a night out.

He contacted a friend, Lucy, who says she last spoke to him on Monday morning, when he called to say he was trying to walk back to their apartment "in the middle of nowhere", after not being able to catch a bus.

He told her his phone battery was on 1%, that he needed a drink of water and "didn't know where he was", Lucy said.

His phone then died with his last location showing as being in "the middle of mountains with nothing around".

Jay was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers. He was also believed to be carrying a black bag.

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard in Tenerife said emergency crews are doing 'everything possible' to trace the teenager.

Speaking about her son, Ms Duncan said: “He’s just a great person who everyone wanted to be with. He’s good looking, he’s a popular boy.

She added that the police leading the search had been “very good”.