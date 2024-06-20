A Liverpool woman has been banned from every TK Maxx, B&M and Matalan in Merseyside after carrying out a string of thefts and incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Teri Wilson was arrested and charged following an investigation into thefts from shops in Rock Ferry

Wilson has been handed a three year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Liverpool Magistrates.

It bans her from entering Rock Retail Park in Birkenhead, following an investigation into thefts from shops.

35-year-old Wilson, of Perilla Drive in Norris Green, was issued with the CBO at Liverpool Magistrates' Court after she was arrested and charged with multiple incidents of retail crime.

The order, which will run until June 16 2027, also bans Wilson from entering any Matalan, TK Maxx and B&M Store in Merseyside. Wilson was issued with the ban due to her involvement in a number of thefts in the area.

Merseyside Police neighbourhood policing Inspector Nicola Hughes said: "Criminal Behaviour Orders are an incredibly important measure that helps us protect our communities from various offences, including anti-social behaviour and theft. On this occasion, Wilson had been involved in several thefts in the area and we have been able to secure a CBO against her in court.

"We hope this will not only reassure staff who work at local businesses, but also members of the public who live and shop in the area. Anti-social behaviour and criminality causes misery for members of the public wishing to go about their daily business.

"The neighbourhood policing team will continue to seek similar orders against those who seek to cause harm to our communities. Criminal Behaviour Orders are extremely effective and should Wilson breach the conditions of this order, she will be arrested, returned to court and may be jailed.

"I would actively encourage any members of the public who witness Wilson breaching her CBO or committing offences to report this to Merseyside Police to contact @MerPOlCC or call 101."