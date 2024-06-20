Two teenage boys who murdered a 14-year-old boy by stabbing him in the neck in a row over stolen cannabis have been been jailed for life.

Nathaniel Shani died in an alleyway near Millennium Park in Harpurhey, Manchester on 15 September 2023.

Two boys, Boy A, aged 15, and Boy B, aged 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went on trial accused of his murder.

Both denied the charge, but were found guilty after a four week trial at Manchester Crown Court earlier this year.

Boy A admitted stabbing Nathaniel, but claimed to have been acting in self-defence.

Boy B, who had been armed with a screwdriver, had allegedly "encouraged" his co-accused during the fight.

The 15-year-old boy will serve a minimum term of 13 years in custody whilst the 14-year-old will have to serve a minimum of 10 years.

Flowers left at the scene in Tavistock Square, Harpurhey where Nathaniel Shani was stabbed. Credit: Granada

The trial heard that Nathaniel died following a row over cannabis being stolen. Nathaniel and Boy A had met in an alleyway off Tavistock Square as part of a "fight to settle differences", the court heard.

Nathaniel arrived in the square at about 6pm and met with Boy A and Boy B. During the ensuing confrontation Nathaniel punched Boy A, who produced a knife and stabbed him to the neck.

He was seen clutching his neck after being stabbed before collapsing in the square, and was pronounced dead later that evening.

Sentencing the boys at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 19 June, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, told them both the sentence for murder is a mandatory life sentence.

Addressing Boy A, she said he "took a knife and a screwdriver to the scene, and he later used the knife in the murder of Nathaniel."

Sentencing Boy B the judge: "There is no suggestion you were party to the bringing of weapons to the scene."

She added "a person who assists or encourages a person to commit the offence of murder will be considered as someone who has committed the murder, in the law."

The judge also said when the boys are released they will be subject to licence conditions for the rest of their lives.

Nathaniel's family say they will never get over his death. Credit: Family photograph

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: “Nathaniel’s family will never get over this tragic loss of life, a life that has been lost far too soon.

“Nathaniel was 14-years-old, a young man with dreams and aspirations, he enjoyed his cadets, Formula 1 and gaming. On the night of the murder, Nathaniel was ironing his cadet uniform and polishing his boots, something which he was immensely proud of, before he left the house and never returned.

"Nathaniel’s death is a bleak reminder of what happens when children choose to carry knives, in their words, as we heard in court, “for their protection”. It is never for protection, knives are carried and used with the intent to cause really serious harm. Nathaniel was not armed with a knife and could not defend himself from the two boys who he had once called friends.

“So many other lives were ruined that night as well as Nathaniel’s, his young friends who saw him dying will never be able to erase this from their memories.

"I’m appealing to anyone carrying a knife to hand it in before it is too late. Forever amnesty is an opportunity to surrender weapons – no questions asked. We need help from parents, carers, teachers – we need your help to get knives off the street.

“And if you don’t hand your knife in, we will use everything in our power to find out who you are and we will convict you.

"There is no positive outcome, it’s a split-second decision to use a knife and the aftermath will always fatal."