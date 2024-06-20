Representatives from four parties have been facing the voters in a live election debate on ITV Granada, where they faced questions on the NHS, immigration, and support for those on foodbanks.

They were first challenged by Iain, an A and E nurse with fifteen years experience who says he's now in the process of leaving the NHS.

He asked: "What would you say to my colleagues who are brave enough to stay, and more importantly to the patients we are trying to look after every day to give them hope, because there isn't much at the moment, I'm afraid."

Nurse Iain challenged candidates to convince his colleagues to remain in the NHS Credit: ITV Granada

The Conservative's Chris Green responded by claiming that waiting lists had come down, but agreed that there was more to be done.

"There is huge amounts more to do, but I know there's for example surgical units being built, there are more medical facilities for the training of the next generation of medical practitioners, things are happening, they are changing, so hold on in there."

But Ashley Dalton of the Labour Party disputed that waiting lists had come down, and called on NHS staff to remain.

"Stay and work with us...we want to work with you because we know there's expertise in our NHS...we want to support doctors and nurses and we want to make things happen, and we're going to do that with forty thousand new appointments every week."

Thanking the NHS for their work, the Liberal Democrats' Lisa Smart said: "We as Liberal Democrats have put the NHS and social care at the very heart of our manifesto...We want to invest nine billion pounds in doing things like making sure people get a GP appointment when they need one...please stick with it you're doing great work."

Responding for Reform UK Paul Swansborough said that it was saddening that so many people were leaving the NHS and promised to reward staff through the tax system. He said: "We are pledging to spend seventeen billion pounds on the NHS, we are going to reward you guys, we're going to reward you through the tax system.

"From day one under a Reform UK government every single front line member of staff will get a tax break."

Many audience members said they were unconvinced and may not vote in the election Credit: ITV Granada

The debate ranged across the economy and cost of living to knife crime, but many audience members from across the political spectrum remained unconvinced by the candidates' responses and said they wouldn't even be voting in July because they didn't trust politicians.

A woman who described herself as a 'card carrying member of the Conservative Party' said: "I don't know what they represent any more and many of my black conservative friends feel the same way"

An audience member who said she'd always voted revealed she wouldn't this time: "I don't see anybody giving me and my family, and the charity I run everything that's needed, or even a little bit of what's needed."

Another potential voter said: "I wouldn't vote for any of you guys anyway because I lost my confidence in voting for certain parties, whoever they were, because I felt their manifesto is 'we're going to do this, we're going to do that', but once they get in it all changes and none of it is followed through....how can we trust you to do the job?"

The country will go to the polls on Thursday 4th July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...