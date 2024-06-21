Everton football club are holding exclusive takeover talks with a company headed by an American billionaire.

The Toffees' owner Farhad Moshiri is talking to the Friedkin Group, which also owns the Italian side AS Roma.

The company describes itself as a group which owns a range of businesses from Toyota vehicle distributors to a collection of luxury resorts.

It adds its "portfolio of companies are unified by a shared mission: to inspire best-in-class experiences that go beyond the ordinary".

The Friedkin Group is looking to buy out Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings, which owns a 94% stake in Everton.

The exclusivity period will allow the Friedkin Group, spearheaded by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, to conduct due diligence and assess the club’s financial position.

Everton aim to play their first game at Bramley-Moore Dock in the 2025-26 season Credit: PA Images

Everton said in a statement: "Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly-respected parties interested in investing in the club.

"The club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to the Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

"All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the club will continue to operate as normal.

"When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the Club’s official communication channels.”

The announcement will be welcome news to Toffees fans, who have endured months of uncertainty after Moshiri first agreed to sell his stake in the club to American investment firm 777 Partners in September.

That deal eventually collapsed when an exclusivity period with 777 expired on 31 May with no formal agreement reached.

Once purchase terms are agreed, Friedkin will need to be granted approval by the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Manager Sean Dyche guided Everton to a creditable 15th place in the Premier League last season, despite his side being docked eight points for breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

The club are due to move to their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season with work scheduled to finish on the stadium in December.

Sources close to Friedkin insist he will be willing, where appropriate, to engage with fans’ groups as the negotiations progress.