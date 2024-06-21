The family of a teenager who has gone missing after travelling to London are heading to the capital to help in the search for him.

Dillon Duffy was last seen by his family after his mother, Donna Duffy, dropped him off close to the Asda supermarket, in Chadderton, Oldham, on Milne Street at 8am so he could go to work on the morning of Tuesday 18 June.

But Dillon, 18, never turned up.

It has since been confirmed he caught a train to Stoke at around 3.35pm from Manchester Piccadilly station, before going on to catch a train from there to London Euston.

He was last spotted at Euston station as he left the building and walked towards a taxi rank, Donna said.

She said Dillon's dad has travelled down to London to help with the search, with more family members on the way.

The Metropolitan Police has also issued an appeal for help to find Dillon."We are living our worst nightmare and we want our boy back safe", Donna said."We have been supported so well. Thank you to every single person that has shared, reached out and connected us to really useful links.

"Everything is appreciated but please let’s keep sharing, and if anyone sees Dillon contact us."The Met Police in Camden shared an appeal for help to trace the teenager on social media yesterday.

Dillon was seen on CCTV at Euston station in London Credit: MEN Media

The force shared two images of him, including one showing what he was last wearing, and wrote: "Dillon, 18, is missing from Greater #Manchester.

"Dillon got a train to #Euston on the evening of 18 June. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey cap, black tracksuit bottoms and black and grey trainers. If you have seen Dillon please call 101 quote ref 01/491880/24."Dillon's phone has been switched off since Tuesday afternoon, Donna said. He had also seemingly deactivated a number of his social media accounts.Dillon is described as being a white male who is around 5ft 9in tall and of medium build. His 'dirty blonde hair' is cut 'very short'.The teenager was last seen wearing a dark grey North Face zip-up hooded jacket, which has a white logo on the front left-side of the chest.

He was also wearing black slim-fitting tracksuit bottoms and black and grey Nike trainers with white soles.

Dillon was seen wearing a baseball cap, having had his hair cut very short Credit: MEN Media

Dillon was also spotted wearing a beige baseball cap and carrying a black Puma backpack in the latest CCTV images released of him.

He is believed to have a Simpsons novelty blanket with him.