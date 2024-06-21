Hundreds of bus drivers are set to walk out in a series of strikes over a pay dispute.

500 workers from Stagecoach in Liverpool will walk out from 5-8 and 12-15 July, with the threat of a continuous strike if the row is not resolved, said Unite.

The union said there was imbalance in the pay members receive and the drivers employed by another bus company - Arriva.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For too long, Stagecoach has got away with paying its Liverpool drivers on the cheap.

“This shows a total lack of respect and appreciation for its workers, without whom there would be no bus service, and for the communities on Merseyside who rely on their buses.

“Unite’s Liverpool Stagecoach members have their union’s total backing in striking for a fair pay rise.”

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire said: “We offer a competitive pay and benefits package.

"Claims that our drivers are on £1.40-an-hour less than Arriva doesn’t tell the full story, as it compares our pay rate before the 6.4% rise we have offered with Arriva after their pay rise.

"In addition, we pay our Gillmoss drivers additional time each day, worth 26p-an-hour on the headline rate.

“We also offer better matching of staff pension contributions, and enhanced maternity & paternity pay, so comparing the headline pay rate tells only half the story.

“I am sorry for the disruption that this strike will cause our customers and we are committed to finding a sustainable solution to this dispute.”