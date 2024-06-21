An 80-year-old man arrested after more than 27 years on the run is facing further child sex abuse charges.

Richard Burrows, who is accused of the historic sexual abuse of children, was arrested at Heathrow Airport in March, after returning to the UK from Thailand.

He had been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault.

The charges relate to allegations of abuse reported to have taken place at a children’s home in Congleton, Cheshire, between 1969 and 1971 and in the West Midlands between 1971 and 1981.

Cheshire Police said on Thursday, 20 June, that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had now authorised additional charges against him.

They were 20 counts of indecent assault, one count of buggery, three counts of making indecent images of children and four counts of possession of a false identity document with intent.

The additional charges relate to 11 victims and the offences occurred between 1966 and 1996 across Cheshire, the West Midlands, and West Mercia areas.

Burrows is next scheduled to appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday 2 August.