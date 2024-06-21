A community have been left "heartbroken" and angry after vandals trashed a cricket area at a local park leaving it "unusable".

Pictures of the incident, which happened overnight between 18 June and 19 June at Moor Park, in Preston, were shared on social media.

Local residents and park users expressed their frustration after pictures of the damage were shared by Preston City Council.

A statement on Facebook read: "Unfortunately, last night somebody has severely damaged the cricketing area at Moor Park.

"This well used facility, installed only a few years ago has now been left unusable and will require extensive repairs."If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious at this location, please email parks@preston.gov.uk with any information you have. The police have been informed."

Credit: LancsLive

One person commented: "How heart-breaking is this for the kids that use it regularly this is disgusting its just wrong and gets me so angry what did they get out of doing all that damage."Another asked: "Why on earth does anyone think this is acceptable?" while a third commented: "What is wrong with people so very sad."A fourth said: "Absolutely scumbags." Another replied: "Just why!!!! Absolute idiots!"

