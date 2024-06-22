A pensioner is fighting for his life after being hit by a van and then becoming trapped.

Emergency services were called to Bibby’s Road at the junction with Bispham Road in Bispham, Blackpool, at 11.49am on Friday 21 June to reports a Ford Transit van had collided with a pedestrian and the pedestrian had become trapped.

The pedestrian – a local man in his 80s – was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Lancashire Police said the driver of the van will be "spoken to in due course."

Sgt Paul McCurrie said: "This collision has left a man with some extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

" Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...