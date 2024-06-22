Pensioner fighting for life after getting trapped under Transit van in Blackpool
A pensioner is fighting for his life after being hit by a van and then becoming trapped.
Emergency services were called to Bibby’s Road at the junction with Bispham Road in Bispham, Blackpool, at 11.49am on Friday 21 June to reports a Ford Transit van had collided with a pedestrian and the pedestrian had become trapped.
The pedestrian – a local man in his 80s – was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Lancashire Police said the driver of the van will be "spoken to in due course."
Sgt Paul McCurrie said: "This collision has left a man with some extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.
"Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...