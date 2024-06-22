Tributes have been paid to Sir Howard Bernstein, the 'visionary' former Chief Executive of Manchester City Council, who has died at the age of 71.

Sir Howard, who was responsible for setting development goals and encouraging investment in the city, is credited as the man who 'reinvented Manchester'.

His tenure as chief executive of the Council, from 1996 to 2017, is now seen as a masterclass in urban renaissance.

In that role it's said he led the way in transforming the city - and its iconic skyline - from one of post-industrial decline to an economic powerhouse.

Manchester's modern skyline Credit: ITV News

Sir Howard was married to Lady Vanessa, and had two children and three stepchildren, Jonathan and Natalie, Danielle, Francesca and Dominique.

He was the grandfather of seven.

In a statement his family said: "With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Sir Howard Bernstein.

"Sir Howard is best known as one of the chief architects of Manchester’s resurgence over the last four decades and was Knighted for his services to Manchester in 2003.

"His deep love and passion for Manchester shaped the city we know today, and he remained committed and active in supporting the city up to his passing."

Sir Howard meeting King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, in 2007. Credit: Press Association

Sir Howard joined Manchester City Council as an 18-year-old office junior in 1971, working his way up the ladder during a time of huge change for the city, the industrial north and the country as a whole.

Having grown up in a Jewish family in Cheetham Hill, he would leave the council nearly half a century later as the Council’s chief executive and key power broker.

Sir Howard helped secure a string of extraordinary breakthroughs for the city, leading to its rebirth after the 1996 IRA bomb.

He helped secure the 2002 Commonwealth Games, putting Manchester on a global stage and followed it up by brokering Manchester City FC's investment in East Manchester.

His efforts were acknowledged by the nation with the award of a knighthood in 2003.

The IRA bombing left Manchester city centre devastated. Credit: Press Association

Manchester City Council Leader Cllr Bev Craig said: "Sir Howard served Manchester with remarkable distinction.

"He will be remembered as a driving force in the city’s turnaround from post-industrial decline to the growing, confident and forward-looking city we see today.

"He had boundless energy, strategic vision and a passion for Manchester. In 46 years at the Council, serving as chief executive between 1998 and 2017, he played an integral role in the regeneration and economic growth of the city, from the city centre’s resurgence after the 1996 IRA bomb and the 2002 Commonwealth Games and transformation of East Manchester to the creation and extension of Metrolink.

"He was also integral in the establishment of strong working relationships between the 10 Greater Manchester councils, culminating in the establishment of Greater Manchester Combined Authority in 2011 and a series of historic devolution agreements which transferred power and resources away from Westminster and Whitehall to our region.

"He leaves an incredible legacy in the transformation of the city.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”