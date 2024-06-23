Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Alan Hansen has been discharged from the hospital where he's been treated after he became seriously ill.

The club issued a statement on behalf of his family on Sunday saying Hansen will now continue his recovery at home.

Hansen had been in hospital since June 9 but the cause of his illness has not been publicly disclosed.

Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen celebrate with the Milk Cup trophy in 1984. Credit: Press Association

In a statement Liverpool FC said: "Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

"Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support.

"It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

"We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery."

Hansen joined Liverpool from Partick Thistle in 1977 and won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for the Anfield side.

Former teammate Graeme Souness said on June 18 that he had a conversation with Hansen who 'sounded fabulous' from his hospital bed, giving hope that the former TV pundit is on the road to 'a full recovery'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...