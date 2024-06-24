Chicago Bears star DJ Moore hopes Manchester will one day host NFL game

Chicago Bears star wide receiver DJ Moore says he'd love to take part in an NFL game in Manchester in the future.

The Bears were in the city on Monday to continue their 'Mini Monsters' events, which hope to inspire children to take an interest in American Football.

Talking to ITV Granada's David Chisnall, Moore said: "I went to Manchester United yesterday. It'd be amazing to play a game in there, so hopefully we do it"

His comments come after Sir Jim Ratcliffe proposed a 'Wembley of the North' for Manchester, claiming a new ground for Manchester United should be capable of bringing major sporting events to the city.

DJ's young family also came to the region to take part in the session.

Moore will lead a star-studded Wide Receiver room in Chicago, alongside Keenan Allen and this year's first round pick Rome Odunze.

The 27-year-old, himself a former first round pick, joined the bears from the Carolina Panthers last year.

The sport's popularity continues to grow in the UK, with three games being brought to London as part of the NFL's annual international series this autumn.

The Bears will face Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13th.

The Bears will be in action in London on 13th October Credit: PA Images

The Bears enjoy huge support in the UK, thanks to their successful sides of the 1980s, when the sport was heavily televised by Channel 4. They were Superbowl champions in 1986.

Now, they're hoping to appeal to new followers of the sport in Manchester to join their ever-growing fanbase.

Gustavo Silva, Manager of Youth Football and Community Programmes said: "Manchester is very similar to Chicago, a sports city. It's very blue collar and it's very diverse. And those are things that are very similar to Chicag. Really when we're in Manchester, it feels like home."

Youngsters were put through their paces on Monday Credit: ITV Granada

The Bears' mini monster sessions encourage children to be fit and health while introducing them a new sport.

The clinics provide free youth coaching for boys and girls between the ages of 7-12. The Bears say the programme stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration through fun, non-contact American football drills.

"We're bringing real football players who are playing now, who have played in the past, and we're giving the kids the chance to actually feel and talk to us and see what the sport's about."

On Monday, children from schools across Greater Manchester came together at Manchester Metropolitan University to learn the basics of the sport.

They also took part in Flag Football sessions, itself a growing sport in the UK.