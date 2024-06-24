The parents of a three-year-old girl who died of an extremely rare condition say they are "distraught" knowing their daughter's death could have been avoided.

Ryleigh Hillcoat-Bee died of complications caused by rhabdomyolysis, a disorder that breaks down muscles which affects just one in 200,000 people in the UK, an inquest heard.

Coroner Alan Wilson said medical professionals had missed opportunities to scrutinise "red flag" symptoms before discharging her after five days.

Her family had also searched online for possible causes of her illness, with the condition she eventually died from coming up immediately.

But they said they "trusted that the team looking after Ryleigh knew what they were doing and would help make our only child better".

Ryleigh died just three months later.

Ryleigh with her parents.

Ryleigh was admitted into the Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 9 August 2021 after becoming lethargic and floppy following a few days of cold symptoms, a three-day inquest at Blackpool Coroner's Court heard.

Her blood tests were abnormal with one of the results revealing that the level of creatine kinase (CK) in her blood was 2,000 times the normal amount, which is life-threatening.

Despite medical colleagues from Leeds advising further investigation into her symptoms, this was not followed up by hospital staff in Blackpool, the inquest heard.

The three-year-old continued to be unwell and there were further "alarming" symptoms including profound weakness in her limbs, pain and 'Coca-Cola coloured' urine.

The inquest heard how the hospital failed to investigate these symptoms adequately and Ryleigh was discharged five days after admission.

Three months later, she was admitted to hospital after becoming unwell again and died on 8 November 2021 following a cardiac arrest.

Ryleigh was born and died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Credit: PA images

Ryleigh’s parents, Andrew Hillcoat, 40, and Caroline Bee, 44, described their daughter as "always happy and giggling", who "loved Peppa Pig, carrot sticks and peas."

In a statement they said: “We were, and still are, very distraught following the loss of Ryleigh and now know that had the hospital recognised that her CK levels were a medical emergency, she would not have been discharged with no care plan just five days later.

“Ryleigh was still very unwell when we were advised to take her home. She couldn’t walk for the first nine days because it caused her too much pain.

"She started crawling on day six and did not have her normal mobility back until day 11.

“After her death the cause of Ryleigh’s rhabdomyolysis was identified as a metabolic disorder.

"We accept that getting to the bottom of what caused the rhabdomyolysis could only have been done through a specialist unit.

“The hospital, however, could and should have recognised the unambiguous symptoms of rhabdomyolysis and provided the BIMDG guidance to help us care safely for Ryleigh until the root of her illness was being investigated by a specialist unit.

“She should still be here today. We have to live with the knowledge that her death at the age of just three could have been avoided”.

Ryleigh Hillcoat Bee died of a rare condition at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I would first of all like to offer sincere condolences to Ryleigh’s family and everyone touched by her life personally and on behalf of everyone at the Trust.

“While we know this cannot bring Ryleigh back, we will be carefully considering the Coroner's findings around the way the Trust conducted itself during this tragic incident to ensure that we learn everything we can from what happened and work to prevent anything like it happening again.”

