A man who's lived in Tenerife for more than 10 years says expats on the islands have been ramping up their search for missing Jay Slater.

Andrew Knight, who runs a car hire firm on the island, moved to Tenerife from Maghull in Merseyside. He now lives in Los Cristianos.

Speaking to ITV Granada's Mel Barham on Monday, he said "the general feeling is concern, we're just desperate to try and find him."

"There are a lot of expats who are trying to do as much as they can and contribute in anyway.

"Sharing posts, possibly heading up to volunteer, volunteering with food and drinks that way.

"It's starting to build up to a point where there are more people getting involved than ever. It is growing."

Andrew Knight has been offering his fleet of rental cars to help the search for Jay Credit: ITV Granada

It is now more than a week since the 19-year-old disappeared. His friend Lucy Law received a call from Jay last Monday morning.

He said he was "in the middle of mountains with nothing around" and was attempting to walk the 10-hour trek back to his holiday apartment.

Jay had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.

Since then, police and volunteers have been scouring the area around Masca, a small village nestled in the mountains in the South.

Mr Knight has also been offering some of his fleet of hire cars to aid the search.

"So personally I have been offering some of the spare cars that we've got," he said.

"If people want to go up to that area and contribute with the search ,they can come and take a car off us for use for free. Quite a few people have taken us up on that.

"I've been sharing it on my social media channels to raise awareness."

Masca has been the focus for searches by the Guardia Civil and volunteers and tourists alike Credit: ITV Granada

Describing the area around Masca where Jay was last seen, Mr Knight said: "It's very beautiful, very picturesque, gorgeous mountains, but it's also extremely dangerous, treacherous.

"You've got very narrow paths, very steep drop offs, difficult terrain, extreme swings in temperature and weather as well.

"So in the daytime it can go from being very nice and hot, 28 degrees, to at night time very cold, 12 degrees, wind chill, thinner air.

Masca has remained the focal point of the search Credit: ITV Granada

"It's a tough landscape. You've got to know what you're doing up there, it's very remote.

"I think it would be quite easy to go missing here, with how steep the pathways are, how narrow there are. Very easy to go missing, and very hard to find (someone)."

Interest in the case has spread around the world, with many people taking to social media to share theories as to how and why the Lancashire teenager vanished.

Mr Knight said: "I think it's the mysterious side of it, how he ended up in such a remote area from where he was. It's grown massively on social media. The general concern is finding him. Where has he gone? Where could he possibly be?"

