A police officer has been seriously injured in a crash while pursuing a speeding car which had failed to stop.

The officer was chasing a vehicle which is thought to have had cloned plates and was reportedly driving 80mph on Dukinfield Road, in Hyde, at around 12:45pm on 24 June.

Greater Manchester Police say the officer is being treated in hospital, but he does not have life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit, and the person driving, it is yet to be found.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Broadway and Junction Street, with pictures from the scene show a wrecked police car and one other damaged red car.

Another damaged car at the scene of the crash. Credit: MEN Media

One neighbour said they heard a "massive bang" and saw a large number of emergency services.Another added: “I saw them go speeding down here, must have been 80mph, then the police car. The other car sped off.”In a statement, a spokesperson said: "An officer is in hospital with serious, but thankfully not life threatening injuries, after a collision on Dukinfield Road, Hyde today.

"He was pursuing a vehicle who had previously failed to stop at a collision and was on cloned plates. The road remains closed.

"We appreciate all of the concern on social media for the officer."