A teenage boy has died after being shot in an "appalling and tragic" incident.

Officers and paramedics were called to the Liver Industrial Estate, in Aintree, Liverpool, shortly after 11:10pm on Sunday, 23 June.

The 19-year-old, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Merseyside Police has urged anyone with information to come forward to help officers "give his family answers" and "bring his killer or killers to justice". A police cordon is currently in place at the scene while crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations and patrols have been stepped up in the area.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Head of the investigation Mark Baker said: "This was an appalling and tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life, and our thoughts first and foremost are with his family, who are trying to come to terms with his loss."I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to come forward as their information could be vital."

"Extensive" CCTV enquiries are taking place in the area, and officers are going from house to house.

Mr Baker added: "Gun crime can tear families apart and ruin many more lives than the victim alone."

He added: "While the last 12 months saw the lowest number of firearms discharges in more than two decades, our efforts to take weapons off the streets and put those thoughtless enough to use them in jail will never stop.“Every day our officers are carrying out warrants, open land searches and stop and searches to remove guns and other weapons from our streets."