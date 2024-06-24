An investigation is underway after a woman died and another person was seriously injured after a crash in Bolton.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene in St Helens Road at around 7pm on Saturday, 22 June.

Officers said a Mercedes travelling south-west along the road had collided with a Nissan heading in the opposite direction.A passenger in the Nissan - a woman in her 60s - died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was also seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes was also treated for injuries, the seriousness of which has not been revealed. A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Credit: MEN Media

Pictures from the scene showed a large section of St Helens Road cordoned off and two badly damaged cars, one of which had ended up on a pavement. Two air ambulances were also dispatched to the scene in the Daubhill area of Bolton.

Officers are now appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Constable Aarron Cramer, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident where someone has lost their life and we are supporting the families of those involved at this sad time.

"We are continuing with our investigation as we work out the exact causes of this collision and would urge anyone with any information to please get in touch with us. No matter how big or small, your information could greatly assist our ongoing work."

Officers are particularly keen for anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to get in touch. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 2759 of 22/06/24.