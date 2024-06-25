Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes met up with Dolly Pink and her mum before the concert.

A Pink fan who gave birth during one of the singer's concerts has been reunited with two doctors who helped her as the American songstress returned to the venue.

Denise Jones was 36-and-a-half weeks pregnant when she went to the packed gig in June 2019.

She named her daughter Dolly Pink following the dramatic birth, which happened as Pink sang her opening number, Get The Party Started.

Now, as the singer performed the second show of her Summer Carnival tour at Anfield, mum and birthday girl returned to the stadium to meet medics who helped them.

Mum Denise Jones said, "It feels so surreal being here. I haven't been here since I had her."

Dr Berg and Dr Matthews with baby Dolly Pink. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Dr John Matthews from Whiston Hospital and GP Dr Dani Berg were both on duty as crowd doctors at Anfield when the drama unfolded.

They were at the opposite end of the stadium when the call came that Denise had gone into labour.

Accompanied by stewards, the medical team had to negotiate a quick path through thousands of people to reach her in the Main Stand.

This is how we reported the story back in 2019.

Dolly Pink was delivered underneath the seating area at the Liverpool FC stadium.

Emergency consultant Dr Matthews told the mum and daughter on Tuesday: "You caused a bit of bother last time we were here.

"We don't normally deliver babies at Anfield so it was a bit of a surprise. But it all went ok!"

Dolly Pink waves to the camera on her 5th birthday.

The singer reacted to the news on her Instagram at the time, posting "Dolly Pink wants to get the party started".

ITV Granada Reports told Pink's team about the story and they gifted them two tickets to the show on Dolly's birthday.