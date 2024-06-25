Play Brightcove video

Tourists in Tenerife say they are being more cautious and "sticking together" as the search for Jay Slater continues.

British holidaymakers in Tenerife say they are "looking out for each other" as the search for missing teenager Jay Slater enters its ninth day.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was first reported missing on Monday, 17 June, after attempting to return to his accommodation after the NRG festival.

The walk from Mr Slater’s last known location, Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island, to where he was staying would have taken about 11 hours on foot.

His disappearance sparked a huge rescue operation with firefighters, police and mountain rescue all taking to the remote mountainous area to find the apprentice bricklayer.

Correspondent Mel Barham reports from Tenerife on the ninth day of the search.

Tourists enjoying an evening on the same strip Jay was last seen say they are more wary of their surroundings since his disappearance and are "sticking together".

One holidaymaker said: "We're looking out for each other and knowing where we are at all times. If one of us goes to the toilet, we'll let each other know.

"I went home early a few nights ago and I text my mate and another mate rang me to make sure I was alright. We're making sure that we're constantly in contact with each other.

"It is a bad area to be offered drugs and you don't want to get into what you think is a taxi but isn't really a taxi."

Echoing his friend, another tourist said: "We all sticking together.

"I walked back to the apartment on my own yesterday and text my friend when I got home. We're not getting in taxis on our own, or anything like that."

Members of a search and rescue team search near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca, Tenerife. Credit: PA Images

Search teams narrowed their efforts over the weekend on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Islands could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday, one week since the festival.

Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.

A fundraiser, set up by Jay's friend Lucy, the last person to hear from the teenager, has raised more than £35,000.

His mother, Debbie Duncan, says those funds will "remain on hold with GoFundMe until we post a further update on this page."

Jay was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and carrying a black bag.

