ITV Granada Reports Entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore has been speaking to Mick Miller ahead of Blackpool Comedy Festival in July.

Comedian Mick Miller says "millions of people" around the world are now watching his gigs on TikTok, as he celebrates 50 years in the business.

The 74-year-old appeared on the legendary 1970s TV show The Comedians and is best known for his trademark haircut of a bald head with long hair down the sides.

He also co-presented The Funny Side, and was a guest shows like on Blankety Blank and The Little And Large Show.

Since then Mick has been a regular performer for crowds in Blackpool, working men's clubs, cruises - and now TikTok.

His jokes have seen a resurgence in recent years after clips from his gigs were shared on the social media platform, so he decided to make his own account.

Mick is best known for his appearance on the 1970s stand-up show The Comedians. Credit: Granada TV

He said: "Well in my day it was all on VHS. Now when I do a gig somewhere, they put a little bit on TikTok and millions of people watch it from all over the world! It's great."

Although Mick is originally from Liverpool, he has lived in Blackpool for the last 35 years.

"My first summer season was here on the South Pier", he explains. "I come here to the wonderful Comedy Station Comedy Club, which is a great place.

"After 50 years I've been found to work...in comedy clubs!"

Reminiscing on his long career, the comedian said: "I've done everything I wanted to do.

"I did the Royal Commission performance in Manchester at the Lowry, I've done the London Palladium, I worked in Vegas. It's absolutely fabulous. I've done everything.

"Been there, done it and got the very bright t-shirt! They don't wear sparkly jackets anymore."

Blackpool Comedy Festival starts on the 8 July and Mick will perform at The Comedy Club on the 13 July.

