Veteran defender Ashley Young has signed a new one-year extension to his contract at Everton.

The full-back, who turns 39 in July, was manager Sean Dyche's first signing, when he moved from Aston Villa in the summer ahead of the 2023-24 season.

He played 34 times for Everton and will look to add to his 453 Premier League appearances in the Toffees' final season at Goodison Park.

Speaking on Everton TV, the former England international said: "It was a no-brainer for me to sign again. I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said yes because I loved my time here.

"The size of the club, the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, who have been excellent… I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs, but I can see how big the club is and where the club wants to get to. I want to be a part of that."

Young made 34 appearances for Everton in the 2023-24 season Credit: PA Images

Young, who has Premier League, Serie A, FA Cup and Europa League titles as well as 39 England caps to his name, has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon.

He said: "I’ve always said that age is just a number. I’m determined – I’ve still got the hunger, I’ve still got the belief to go out and put in performances and play at the highest level.

"If anything, I feel fitter than maybe I did at 21 years old."

Everton finished 15th in Young's first season, surviving two separate points deductions for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.