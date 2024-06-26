Play Brightcove video

The video of a baby girl talking in a perfect Scouse accent has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip shows Orla babbling to her auntie, Olayka, in a Scouse accent, even though she can't yet speak.

Orla is asked: "Do you want to go to sleep?"

To which Orla responds: "No!"

The conversation then continues, with Orla explaining why she's not keen to go to bed.

The video has been seen 19 million times, with over two million likes and over 20 thousand comments.

One of the comments said, 'a baby Scouse accent is killing me', while another said: 'Gibberish in a Scouse accent is my new favourite'.

The family have since made more videos.