The family of a teenager killed in a motorbike crash at a racetrack say he was a "much loved son, brother and loving partner".

J osh Sharpe, 19, lost control of his bike and left the track causing him to be thrown off at Astley Raceway on Saturday 22 June.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

Paying tribute to him his family said:

" Josh was very sporty and excelled naturally in football. He played for Rishton United Football Club Juniors and Hyndburn Youths.

" Josh’s love for motorbikes developed at a very young age and he often rode them with his dad on weekends.

"Although he has always loved motor bikes, it wasn’t until he was financially independent that he was able to enjoy this hobby more frequently with his friends.

Josh's family said he had loved motorbikes from a 'very young age' Credit: Family photo

" What stood out most about Josh was his kindness. He had an ability to sense when someone needed a friend, a kind word, or a gentle smile. He was always the first to offer help, never asking for anything in return.

"His empathy and generosity were beyond his years, qualities that made him beloved by everyone who knew him. In his short life, he touched more hearts than many do in a lifetime.”

Greater Manchester Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the track and has not yet been spoken to.

Anyone with information can contact police via 0161 856 4741, quoting log 1673 of 22/06/24.