Former gang leader Daniel Gee arrested 20 miles from Liverpool

Former gang leader Daniel Gee has been arrested by police after he absconded from prison a month ago. The former Everton gangster, who turned his own estate into a 24 hour drug trading zone, absconded from Kirklevington Grange prison in North Yorkshire on May 27.

He was arrested in Wigan area on June 25, and was captured smiling on camera footage captured during that operation.

Daniel Gee was seen smiling in footage captured during his arrest Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police say he is currently in police custody and will be returned to prison.Gee was originally jailed on an indeterminate sentence in 2010 following his conviction for gun offences, after he plotted to take revenge against a teenager.

The court heard he had plotted to arm himself after making death threats to 16-year-old gunman Jamie Starkey.Gee was seriously injured after being shot by Starkey, which happened outside an Anfield pub in the early hours, with one of the bullets piercing his stomach and lung before going out his back. In a trial in October 2009, Gee was found guilty of two counts of threats to kill and another two of blackmail.Jurors were unable to agree on the two more serious charges of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition. As his second trial was about to start, Gee, formerly of Maryport Close, Everton, admitted the second charge. Prosecutor Ian Unsworth KC said Gee’s desire for revenge “knew no bounds”.The then Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Henry Globe KC, said: "I am in no doubt that the public must be protected from you in the future. I really do not know when it will be safe to release you."