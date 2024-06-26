A five year old lurcher crossbreed is struggling to find a new home after spending more than two years of his life in kennels.

Alvin is one of the RSPCA’s longest-staying dogs but he’s being overlooked by potential adopters.

He was rescued by the animal rescue charity from a property in the West Midlands in May 2022 with untreated injuries caused by hunting.

He is now in the care of the Warrington, Halton & St Halton's RSPCA after being put up for adoption in February. His former owner was given a suspended prison sentence and disqualified from keeping animals for five years.

Staff say Alvin has become a favourite with staff at the animal centre in Slutchers Lane in Warrington but despite several rehoming appeals, he is still waiting.

Staff at the kennel describe Alvin as an 'adorable couch potato'. Credit: RSPCA

Animal Care Manager, Katie Buckley said: "Alvin has been with us for such a long time and everyone at the centre is incredibly fond of him, but he deserves a home of his own where he'll be spoiled and loved.

"Two years is a long time for any dog to be in kennels, but sadly we see many crossbreeds like Alvin coming into our care which means dogs like him can get overlooked.

"Because of his sighthound heritage people may also think he has bags of energy and will need endless walks, and this is possibly another reason why we’ve had limited interest in him.

"Of course he loves getting out and exploring but he’s also got a relaxed and laid-back temperament and loves nothing more than stretching out his long limbs and having a cuddle on the sofa in our staff room.

"Alvin really is an adorable couch potato and a gentle, happy and affectionate soul who loves the company of people and would really enjoy being part of family life.

"He just needs someone to offer him that chance - we know he’ll thrive in his own home and make a wonderful pet."

Alvin was rescued in May 2022. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA have said he'll need owners who have had experience of his breed, and are willing to provide support with his house training as he's a large dog.

But also as he's spent nearly half his life in kennels his interaction with youngsters has been limited, although he could live with children aged 12+ as well as another dog.

Because of his prey drive he cannot live with cats or small furry animals, but he will happily wear a muzzle when out and about and he can also be left alone for short periods.

One of his favourite pastimes is going for a ride in the car with one of the centre’s volunteer walkers, so he’ll be happy to travel and go on adventures with his new family.

