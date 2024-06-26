Play Brightcove video

Lib Dem candidate makes the anti-Liverpool slur while campaigning in Hazel Grove

A Liberal Democrat candidate has apologised after being caught on a doorbell camera making an anti-Liverpool slur while canvassing for votes.

Lisa Smart was knocking on doors in Hazel Grove and met a woman from Liverpool visiting her family.

After the woman explained she was registered to vote in Liverpool, Ms Smart replied: 'Ah, understood – so you've just been nicking stuff while you're here.'

Shocked, she told her relative who was horrified to watch the insult recorded on his doorbell camera.

Lisa Smart caught on doorbell camera and forced to apologise Credit: ITV Granada

The family, who don't want to be identified, said it was offensive, but said sadly living in Greater Manchester they had heard the 'derogatory stereotype' a number of times.

What shocked them was to hear it repeated by a prospective MP.

Hazel Grove is one of the Liberal Democrats' top-ten Tory-held seats, with Ms Smart – a local councillor – winning almost 39 per cent of the votes at the 2019 general election.

The Lib Dem candidate later returned to the property and offered her apology.

The resident said he would only accept the apology, if it was 'genuine' and she now released why it was so offensive and she had learnt from her mistake

The Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey said he had not been aware of the incident.

But said, "Lisa Smart, I'm sure she would be mortified because she is such a polite person normally and maybe she just got carried away, but I will go and check the facts.

When asked if the Liberal Democrat Party should withdraw support for the candidate, the householder said it 'wasn't for him to comment'.

There following candidates are standing in Hazel Grove:

Paul Athans (Conservative and Unionist Party)

John Howard Kelly ( Reform UK)

Tim O'Rouke ( Social Democratic Party)

Graham Reid ( Green Party)

Lisa Smart (Liberal Democrats)

Claire Vibert ( Labour Party)

