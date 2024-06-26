A mountaineering expert from the UK who has travelled to Tenerife to join the search for missing teenager Jay Slater says he "can't fault" the teams who are looking for him.

Paul Arnott flew to the Spanish island earlier this week to help police and volunteers.

Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, was first was first reported missing on Monday, 17 June, after attempting to return to his accommodation after the NRG festival.

The walk from Mr Slater’s last known location, Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island, to where he was staying would have taken about 11 hours on foot.

His disappearance sparked a huge rescue operation with firefighters, police and mountain rescue all taking to the remote mountainous area to find the apprentice bricklayer.

Paul Arnott, an experienced mountaineer and climber from Bedforshire, says he wanted to be the "best person he can" and that is why he has joined the search for Jay.

Paul Arnott said there are many challenges facing search and rescue teams in Tenerife. Credit: ITV News

Paul said: "Search and rescue can find people quite quickly in the UK, but this environment is crazy.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Islands could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday, one week since the festival.

Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.

Paul Arnott said the search teams have been in and out of ravines.

He said: "They're doing the best they can, with the amount of people they have here.

"If there were more people here, it would potentially be a bit easier, but they are doing their best, I've seen it with my own eyes."

Describing the difficult terrain where Jay Slater went missing, Paul said the biggest challenge in the search at the moment is the environment.

Paul said: "The winds are really strong, so it's hard to get drones and helicopters up.

"The ground is covered in cacti, the area is so vast and there's lots of loose rocks.

"Searching the whole area takes a lot of time. Unless you have a thousand people out here all searching at the same time, it's going to take a long time."

Paul says he has been looking for signs like footsteps in the dirt, snapped twigs, and other evidence that might suggest someone has passed through

Paul said: "I've been all over this place, all over it.

"I've been really deep down ravines.

"I got to the point where I had to use ropes to get back up. I've been out for hours in the heat.

"It's been really intense."

"It would have been impossible for Jay to go down the same routes I've been. It's not a good situation."

The terrain in Tenerife is tricky to navigate. Credit: PA Images

Paul says he won't leave Tenerife until Jay is found, despite really struggling with the heat.

"I'm going to stay here until we find Jay.

"As soon as we find him I'm going to get the first plane out of here.

"But I'll stay here until we find Jay, hopefully we find him soon."

