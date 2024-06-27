The iconic Liverpool Beatles sightseeing Magical Mystery Tour has been named in the top 10 of the 'Best of the Best' experienced - ranking above the Pyramids of Egypt.

The two-hour sightseeing tour tour, which has been running for more than 40 years, was recognised as the 8th best cultural and historical experience in the world by TripAdvisor, and the third greatest experience in the UK.

The Magical Mystery Tour joins an impressive list of globally renowned attractions, in the 'Best of the Best Things To Do category', including the Amsterdam Canal Cruise, and ranks above iconic sites including one of the eight Wonders of the World, the Pyramids of Egypt, as well as the Vatican, and the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The Tour made the number eight spot in a list of 25 Credit: TripAdvisor

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award is TripAdvisor’s highest honour, reserved for the top 1% of listings on the platform.

It highlights the very best accommodations, destinations, beaches, restaurants, and things to do, as rated and reviewed by travellers worldwide.

Bill Heckle, Director of Cavern City Tours, which runs the experience said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised in TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of The Best’ awards.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of our whole team at Magical Mystery Tour and The Cavern venues, who strive to deliver an unforgettable experience to Beatles fans and visitors from around the globe.

"We are proud to continue celebrating the legacy of The Beatles and Liverpool’s rich musical heritage."

The Magical Mystery Tour offers fans an immersive journey through the Beatles’ Liverpool, featuring iconic locations such as Penny Lane, Strawberry Field, the childhood homes of John, Paul, George and Ringo and ends with live music in the World-famous Cavern Club where the Beatles performed 292 times in their early career.

Passengers board at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock

The famous Penny Lane

George Harrison's childhood home

Credit: Magical Mystery Tour

With its storytelling and expert guides, the tour brings to life the history and magic of the world’s most famous band.

Bill Heckle added: "I went into the business of Beatles tourism over forty years ago because I am a huge Beatles fan and I know how much an experience like our Magical Mystery Tour means to the 70,000 passengers who join us annually.

"It's really wonderful to see that four decades of passion continues with every member of our team.

"On behalf of the whole team, I'd like to express our thanks to all the customers who took the time to review us on TripAdvisor’s platform."

