Cannabis worth almost £2 million has been seized by Border force officials at a dock in Liverpool.

More than 365kg cannabis in vacuum packed bags - which would sell for between £1.28m and £1.92m - was intercepted when it arrived at Royal Seaforth Dock in a shipping container in April 2024.

It had been packed inside cardboard boxes with the words 'So Sleepy' on them.

As part of the investigation on 26 June a 61-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of importing a Class B drug.

Warrants were also carried out at an address and a business premises in Kirkby where devices, documentation and £5,000 were seized.

A police cordon remains in place at the premises in Kirkby whilst officers continue to search the site.

The cannabis was in vacuum packed bags inside cardboard boxes Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Steve Byrom said: "A significant hoard of cannabis and cash has been found and seized by our officers that could have caused serious harm in our community.

"Not only have we disrupted and removed a huge quantity of drugs destined for our streets and further afield we have also arrested a man and are continuing our investigation into this crime.

"Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear where criminals involved have no thought for anyone other than themselves.

“I hope this significant find reassures our communities that our officers are committed in removing any dangerous drugs in their area.

"I would ask anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can continue to take action."

The man has now been released on bail as investigations continue.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information