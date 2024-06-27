Ex-employee helped himself to £52,000 worth of fuel on company account

An ex-employee used company fuel cards to buy £52,000 of fuel he was not entitled to.

Philip James, 25, went on a three-month fuel spree at truck stops and garages across the North West using cards he should have given back, filling barrels and tanks using false registration plates to avoid detection.

By the time he was caught he had made more than 120 purchases totalling 33,470 of fuel.

CCTV showed him filling up at Eurogarages Rivington, on the M61, and on some occasions he bought more than £500 worth of fuel in a single transaction.

Investigators seized footage and receipts which showed James was responsible for the bogus purchases.

In May 2019, James began working for logistics firm Manfreight Ltd, and was given two fuel cards to fill up company vehicles.

He was expected to return the cards when he left the company in August the same year.

But in November 2019, the company's compliance manager noticed a discrepancy of £52,310 in the books. He reported the matter to Action Fraud which later handed the case to Lancashire Police.

It emerged James, of Stanley Road, Newmarket, had purchased 33,470 litres of fuel with the cards in the three months since he left the company.

James began working for logistics firm Manfreight Ltd in May 2019 Credit: Manfreight

Police tried to trace James, but could not locate him at any of the addresses linked to him. However on 27 March 2023, he was caught and arrested.

In interview, he admitted he had been filling up fuel drums and barrels and using false vehicle plates which did not show up on the police national computer (PNC). He claimed a man called Chris offered to pay him for barrels of fuel.

He said he was in a controlling relationship with a partner who kept demanding money, however that has now come to an end.

Preston Crown Court heard James, who was 20 at the time of the frauds, has previous convictions for making off without payment and failing to keep relevant records in accordance with the Transport Act.

Recorder Catherine Dean, sentencing, said: "I am told by the author of your pre-sentence report that you are tormented by your previous behaviour. I bear in mind your age at the time and that you were only 20.

"You also co-operated at the earliest opportunity. You attended an interview voluntarily and made full admissions."

Preston Crown Court.

James now works as a recovery driver and has saved up £6,000 to begin to repay his former employer.

He said he was eager to repay the full amount lost to the company. He pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud by false representation relating to more than 120 bogus transactions with the fuel cards.

James was sentenced to 16 months suspended for 18 months with 25 days rehabilitation activity requirements and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He has also been ordered to pay £52,310 compensation and £150 costs.

ITV News has contacted Manfreight for a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...