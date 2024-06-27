Money raised by the public after teenager Jay Slater went missing will be used to support the rescue effort and fly out loved ones "for support", his mother has said.

Debbie Duncan said the family are working with GoFundMe to withdraw some of the £36,000 raised after the website put the funds on hold.

In the update posted on the website, Ms Duncan said "it was difficult to wrap our heads around what is happening right now", but she is not "losing hope" of finding the 19-year-old.

Ms Duncan said that part of the funds donated by members of the public will be used to support mountain rescue teams who are "tirelessly searching for Jay".

While adding the money will be used to cover the family's accommodation and food expenses in Tenerife, as well as flights to the Spanish island for loved ones so they can "support each other during these dark times".

Donations flooded in after a fundraiser was set up by Lucy Law, his friend and the last person to speak to him.

The GoFundMe appeal, “Get Jay Slater home”, raised thousands within hours as concern for the teenager grew.

Jay Slater's mum Debbie Duncan said the circumstances are "difficult to wrap our heads around". Credit: ITV News

The full post on the fundraising page said: "First, I would like to thank everyone for your support, kind messages, and good wishes.

"It’s difficult to wrap our heads around what is happening right now, but we are not losing hope that we will find Jay and return home together.

"We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held. I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

"Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses. I'm surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we'll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.

"Thank you again for all your donations and support, this means the world to us."

A missing poster for Jay Slater.

19-year-old Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was first reported missing on Monday 17 June, after attempting to return to his accommodation after the NRG festival in Tenerife.

The walk from Jay’s last known location, Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island, to where he was staying would have taken about 11 hours on foot.

His disappearance sparked a huge rescue operation with firefighters, police and mountain rescue all taking to the remote mountainous area to find the apprentice bricklayer.

Former police officer Mark Williams Thomas, who travelled to Tenerife says says internet trolls are adding to the pain of the family - asking those responsible to stop.

The investigator said in all the messages sent to family there had been "no requests for financial renumeration in any aspect at all".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...