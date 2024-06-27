A knife-wielding murderer who stabbed his stepfather in the neck was eventually caught after being "subdued" with a set of step ladders - while trying to stab a child.

Andrew Hall, 59, was armed with two knives when he stabbed Geoffrey Ives, 75, four times in the neck at his home in Heywood, Greater Manchester in January 2023.

Leaving Mr Ives bleeding to death he then took a taxi to Middleton where he smashed his way into his ex-partner's home, still armed with both knives, one of which was covered in Mr Ives' blood.

Six children in the house barricaded themselves into a bedroom upstairs before one of the older brothers tackled Hall and subdued him with a set of step ladders.

Hall, from Rochdale, was found guilty of murder and aggravated burglary after a trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 28 years for murder and six years for aggravated burglary.

Geoffrey Ives family said 'everyone that knew him loved him' Credit: Family photo

Geoffrey Ives was the partner of Hall's mother, who died in 2016, and since her death Hall and Mr Ives had remained friends.

Investigating Officer and Temporary Detective Superintendent David Moores said: "We will never really know what motivated Hall to attack Geoffrey on that night in question, but after discovering a murder scene, Hall’s blazingly disregard, and lack of care meant he kept reoffending in the local area causing a direct threat to the public.

"Thanks to a swift response to those incidents from our local officers we were able to detain him and after securing evidence from body worn video which raised suspicions as well as painstakingly tracking his movements on CCTV, we were able to prove that he was responsible for this horrific act where he took the life a much-loved family figure.

"I’m pleased for Geoffrey’s loved ones we have now managed to bring them some closure and justice to this ordeal, and our condolences as a force remain with them as they still come to terms with their loss.

Geoffry Ives' family also paid this tribute: "He has been there and supported us throughout our whole lives, always putting us first.

"He was a stubborn man, but there wasn't a bad bone in his body. Everyone that knew him loved him.

"He was the best Dad, Grandad, Uncle and friend to us all."

