The family of a man who died after getting trapped under a van in Blackpool say his death has "shaken them to the core".

Lancashire Police was called to Bibby’s Road in Bispham on Friday 21 June, to a report a Ford Transit van had collided with a pedestrian, with the pedestrian becoming trapped.

David Murfin, 81, was taken to hospital but died four days later.

His family have now released this tribute: "This incident has shaken our family to the core and has come as a complete shock.

"David married into our family 30 years ago and had a life of love most people could only dream of.

"He and his late wife, Christine, loved their holidays exploring the world and shared a passion of gardening.

"He had a huge heart for dogs and owned several rescue animals over the years that he loved deeply.

"We are deeply saddened at his passing but take comfort in knowing that he and his love are now reunited.

"We ask for privacy and respect at this time and are grateful for the kind words and thoughts we have received."

Lancashire Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The force is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw how Mr Murfin became trapped under the van, or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area to call 101 or email SCIU@lancashire.police.uk – log 0560 of 21st June 2024.

