An investigation has been started after a starving dog was abandoned tied to the railings of a children's playground.

"Skeletal" Luna was discovered wrapped in a pink knitted jumper by a member of the public in Highfield Park in Wigan on 5 June 2024.

After being taken to a nearby shelter by the Greater Manchester Lost Dog Search & Rescue Capture Team, blood tests showed she was severely anaemic and emaciated.

She weighed just 16.6kg, with her condition putting stress on her organs.

She was also covered in fleas and had badly overgrown claws.

When Luna was first found, she weighed just under 17kg Credit: Dogs4Rescue

Rescuers now say the dog, who is "strong in spirit" is doing well in the care of an experienced fosterer, and put on 2.3 kilos in weight in the first week.

The RSPCA has now started an investigation into what happened, and is urging anyone with details to come forward.

Inspector Deborah Beats said: “The image of Luna tied to the railings is absolutely heartbreaking, she looked utterly broken and it’s abundantly clear from her condition that she hadn’t received the appropriate level of care for some time.

“The team at Dogs4Rescue have done an amazing job and she looks so much better already, but it’s very important that we find out how and why Luna was left like this.

Luna is now being looked after, and has begun to put on weight. Credit: Dogs4Homes

“We understand there are people who are going through difficult times, however abandoning your pet in circumstances like this is never acceptable and we’d urge people to seek help and support via their vets, local rescues and animal welfare organisations.”

Emma Billington, Founder of Dogs4Rescue said: “Luna is a sweet and gentle soul who loves cuddles and playing with her toys.

“She’s making very good progress and putting on weight nicely, having small recovery meals mixed with water, and getting the very best care she needs in a home environment with one of our lovely fosterers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...