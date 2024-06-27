The captain of Manchester United's women's team is the latest member of the squad to announce she is leaving the club.

Manchester United confirmed the departure in a post on their website, saying her contract has now ended after six years with the club.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined United in 2018, a year in which her squad won the FA Women's Championship title.

The England player was made captain during her second season and made a total of 161 appearances scoring 32 goals.

The departure has the potential to be one of many this season, with England goalkeeper Mary Earps reportedly due to leave Manchester United for French club Paris St-Germain (PSG) at the end of June 2024.

Mary Earps has been at Manchester United since 2019. Credit: PA

It was also confirmed that Spain forward Lucia Garcia would be leaving the club after two years, on Wednesday 26 June.

In her farewell message, she said: "For me, it has been two incredible seasons. I was so happy to have been a part of this team and to have helped the team. We are like a family."I am going to miss every single piece of Manchester United. All my friends, all the team, all the staff, all the workers here.

"I think one of the hardest parts is to leave the fans. I feel the support they give to me. I can feel they love me and I love them."

Lucia Garcia announced she was leaving the club after two seasons Credit: PA Images

It comes as an article in The Guardian claims the women’s squad will be moved into portable buildings at the club’s Carrington training complex this season to allow the men’s squad to use the women’s building while their indoor facilities are being revamped.

It is understood portable buildings will house changing rooms, team meeting rooms, office spaces and communal areas for the women’s players and staff.

