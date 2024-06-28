Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Rob Smith spent the day in Glossop

There is "no real sense of enthusiasm" surrounding the general election across the North West, a political expert has said.

Andrew Russell, Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool, said the campaign seemed "relentless" to many.

"It's kind of a really strange timeline in that, it's actually been quite a long campaign but because it was an unexpected announcement, we immediately went into overdrive," he said.

Andrew Russell, Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool Credit: ITV News

He continued: "The D-Day commemorations, the betting scandals, we've had a lot of events and things that, but it does seem relentless.

"We've had poll after poll after poll and the story hasn't really changed and that's led to a sense of monotony I think."

Mr Russell said the reason the scandals are not having an even greater impact on the polls is because people "had already made up their minds about this election a long time ago".

"There's not really a party atmosphere, there's a sense of 'we are finally having the election that maybe we should have been having a couple of years ago'."

The High Peak in Derbyshire is one of the most marginal constituencies in the country, with Labour needing the slightest of swings to take it from the Conservatives.

As the General Election draws closer, ITV Granada Reports travelled to Glossop to find out what people in the High Peak think about the campaign so far.

How was the High Peak constituency voted for the past two decades?

1997 - Labour Tom Levitt held the seat for 13 years

2010 - Conservative Party politician and former MP Andrew Bingham was first elected as the MP for High Peak in Derbyshire at the 2010 general election, gaining the seat from Mr Levitt.

2017 - Mr Bingham lost his seat to the Labour candidate, Ruth George, in 2017. The Labour Derbyshire Councillor held the seat until the 2019 election.

2019 - Conservative MP Robert Largan was elected and held the seat until parliament was dissolved ahead of the 2024 election.

When asked how much they cared about the election on Thursday 4 July, one person responded: "Not a lot really. I don't feel like my voice really counts and for me, politics is too divided, I'm more about bringing people together."

Another Glossop resident said: "I care in terms of, I think, if you have got a vote then you should vote. But I don't think my vote will make too much of a difference."

Derbyshire is one of the most marginal constituencies in the country. Credit: ITV News

Another replied: "There's so little difference between the two major parties. We did a postal vote but really struggle with where to put the X."

One resident responded: "Years ago you could look around the House of Commons and you would think 'they would make a good Prime Minister', but now there is nobody you look at and think they would make a brilliant Prime Minister."

When people were asked if they were voting, the responses were a mixed:

When one woman was asked if any moments from the campaigns stood out to her, she said she thinks she will end up deciding who she will vote for on polling day.

"I can't really say any particular moment has [stood out] really," she said.

"I'm beginning to think that it is going to come down to the day."

Candidates standing in High Peak:

Joanna Collins - Green

Catherine Cullen - Reform UK

Peter Hirst - Liberal Democrat

Robert Largan - Conservative

Jon Pearce - Labour

